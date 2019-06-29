Brewers 3, Pirates 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .333 Reynolds rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .357 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Moran 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .274 b-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .311 Diaz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Lyles p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .095 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Cabrera ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Totals 31 1 6 1 0 7

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grandal c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .266 Yelich rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .327 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Braun lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .272 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Thames 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .270 Cain cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Hiura 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Woodruff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gamel lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Saladino ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 28 3 5 2 3 6

Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 6 1 Milwaukee 200 100 00x—3 5 0

a-lined out for Feliz in the 8th. b-popped out for Moran in the 9th.

E_Lyles (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Newman (12), Moran (13), Dickerson (10), Grandal (11). 3B_Thames (1). HR_Thames (11), off Lyles. RBIs_Moran (44), Thames 2 (34). SB_Yelich (18). S_Woodruff.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Reynolds); Milwaukee 6 (Moustakas, Braun, Cain, Woodruff, Saladino 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 8; Milwaukee 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Moustakas. GIDP_Dickerson.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Thames, Saladino).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 5-4 6 5 3 3 2 5 103 3.71 Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 6.00 Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.56 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, W, 10-2 7 2-3 6 1 1 0 6 108 3.79 Albers, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.67 Hader, S, 20-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.77

Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0. HBP_Woodruff (Reynolds), Lyles (Hiura). WP_Lyles 2.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:52. A_37,821 (41,900).

