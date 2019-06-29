Listen Live Sports

Brewers 3, Pirates 1

June 29, 2019 11:23 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .333
Reynolds rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .357
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Moran 3b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .274
b-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .318
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .311
Diaz c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Lyles p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .095
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Cabrera ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Totals 31 1 6 1 0 7
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grandal c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .266
Yelich rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .327
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Braun lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .272
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Thames 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .270
Cain cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248
Hiura 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Woodruff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Saladino ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 28 3 5 2 3 6
Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 6 1
Milwaukee 200 100 00x—3 5 0

a-lined out for Feliz in the 8th. b-popped out for Moran in the 9th.

E_Lyles (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Newman (12), Moran (13), Dickerson (10), Grandal (11). 3B_Thames (1). HR_Thames (11), off Lyles. RBIs_Moran (44), Thames 2 (34). SB_Yelich (18). S_Woodruff.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Reynolds); Milwaukee 6 (Moustakas, Braun, Cain, Woodruff, Saladino 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 8; Milwaukee 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Moustakas. GIDP_Dickerson.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Thames, Saladino).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 5-4 6 5 3 3 2 5 103 3.71
Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 6.00
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.56
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, W, 10-2 7 2-3 6 1 1 0 6 108 3.79
Albers, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.67
Hader, S, 20-21 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.77

Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0. HBP_Woodruff (Reynolds), Lyles (Hiura). WP_Lyles 2.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:52. A_37,821 (41,900).

