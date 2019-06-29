Brewers 3, Pirates 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Reynolds rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|b-Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Diaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Cabrera ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|0
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Yelich rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.327
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Woodruff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gamel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Saladino ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|2
|3
|6
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|200
|100
|00x—3
|5
|0
a-lined out for Feliz in the 8th. b-popped out for Moran in the 9th.
E_Lyles (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Newman (12), Moran (13), Dickerson (10), Grandal (11). 3B_Thames (1). HR_Thames (11), off Lyles. RBIs_Moran (44), Thames 2 (34). SB_Yelich (18). S_Woodruff.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Reynolds); Milwaukee 6 (Moustakas, Braun, Cain, Woodruff, Saladino 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 8; Milwaukee 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Moustakas. GIDP_Dickerson.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Thames, Saladino).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 5-4
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|103
|3.71
|Feliz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|6.00
|Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.56
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 10-2
|7
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|108
|3.79
|Albers, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.67
|Hader, S, 20-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.77
Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0. HBP_Woodruff (Reynolds), Lyles (Hiura). WP_Lyles 2.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:52. A_37,821 (41,900).
