Brewers 4, Mariners 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Santana rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Beckham 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Moore lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Leake p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|b-Narvaez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Festa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Altavilla p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|2
|5
|2
|1
|11
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Yelich rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Shaw 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.164
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Perez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|1
|6
|Seattle
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|400
|00x—4
|9
|2
a-singled for Albers in the 6th. b-struck out for Leake in the 7th.
E_Yelich (2), Anderson (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Vogelbach (11), Beckham (17), Thames 2 (9). HR_Arcia (11), off Leake. RBIs_Vogelbach (47), Beckham (35), Anderson (1), Arcia 3 (36). SB_Moore (5). S_Anderson.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Crawford, Santana, Gordon); Milwaukee 1 (Anderson). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Milwaukee 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Smith, Shaw. GIDP_Cain.
DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Crawford, Vogelbach).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 7-7
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|96
|4.63
|Festa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.50
|Altavilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|13.50
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 4-2
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|94
|4.42
|Albers, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.71
|Guerra, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.67
|Hader, S, 19-20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|1.82
Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:34. A_36,587 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.