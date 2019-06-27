Brewers 4, Mariners 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .316 Santana rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .279 Vogelbach 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248 Beckham 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Moore lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207 Leake p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 b-Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Festa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Altavilla p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 2 5 2 1 11

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Yelich rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .335 Moustakas 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Braun lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .274 Thames 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .262 Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Shaw 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .164 Anderson p 1 0 0 1 0 1 .000 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Aguilar ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Arcia ss 3 1 1 3 0 0 .240 Totals 31 4 9 4 1 6

Seattle 000 002 000—2 5 0 Milwaukee 000 400 00x—4 9 2

a-singled for Albers in the 6th. b-struck out for Leake in the 7th.

E_Yelich (2), Anderson (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Vogelbach (11), Beckham (17), Thames 2 (9). HR_Arcia (11), off Leake. RBIs_Vogelbach (47), Beckham (35), Anderson (1), Arcia 3 (36). SB_Moore (5). S_Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Crawford, Santana, Gordon); Milwaukee 1 (Anderson). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Milwaukee 1 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Smith, Shaw. GIDP_Cain.

DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Crawford, Vogelbach).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, L, 7-7 6 8 4 4 1 5 96 4.63 Festa 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.50 Altavilla 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 13.50 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 4-2 5 1-3 3 2 1 1 6 94 4.42 Albers, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.71 Guerra, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.67 Hader, S, 19-20 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 1.82

Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:34. A_36,587 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.