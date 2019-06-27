Listen Live Sports

Brewers 4, Mariners 2

June 27, 2019 4:57 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .316
Santana rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .279
Vogelbach 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .248
Beckham 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .227
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Moore lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .207
Leake p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
b-Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Festa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Altavilla p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 5 2 1 11
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Yelich rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .335
Moustakas 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Braun lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .274
Thames 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .262
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Shaw 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .164
Anderson p 1 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Aguilar ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Arcia ss 3 1 1 3 0 0 .240
Totals 31 4 9 4 1 6
Seattle 000 002 000—2 5 0
Milwaukee 000 400 00x—4 9 2

a-singled for Albers in the 6th. b-struck out for Leake in the 7th.

E_Yelich (2), Anderson (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Vogelbach (11), Beckham (17), Thames 2 (9). HR_Arcia (11), off Leake. RBIs_Vogelbach (47), Beckham (35), Anderson (1), Arcia 3 (36). SB_Moore (5). S_Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Crawford, Santana, Gordon); Milwaukee 1 (Anderson). RISP_Seattle 2 for 8; Milwaukee 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Smith, Shaw. GIDP_Cain.

DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Crawford, Vogelbach).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, L, 7-7 6 8 4 4 1 5 96 4.63
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.50
Altavilla 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 13.50
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 4-2 5 1-3 3 2 1 1 6 94 4.42
Albers, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.71
Guerra, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.67
Hader, S, 19-20 2 0 0 0 0 3 29 1.82

Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:34. A_36,587 (41,900).

