Brewers 4, Pirates 2

June 2, 2019 4:35 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gamel cf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Yelich rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .313
Braun lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .269
Cain cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Hiura 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .281
Thames 1b 3 2 2 3 1 1 .254
Perez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .264
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Pina c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .140
Davies p 4 0 0 0 0 2 .120
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Totals 36 4 9 4 1 10
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .316
Reynolds lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .350
Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .271
Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .332
Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .331
Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240
b-Polanco ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Frazier 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .257
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .056
Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
a-Osuna ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Totals 33 2 8 2 1 4
Milwaukee 012 010 000—4 9 3
Pittsburgh 001 100 000—2 8 0

a-advanced on catcher interference for Liriano in the 7th. b-advanced on catcher interference for Stallings in the 9th. c-struck out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

E_Pina 2 (3), Davies (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Yelich (8), Thames (5), Reynolds (10), Bell (21), Moran (7), Frazier (10). HR_Thames (7), off Lyles. RBIs_Thames 3 (24), Pina (3), Newman (14), Bell (53). SF_Newman.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Gamel 2, Perez); Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Cabrera, Stallings, Frazier). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 12.

Runners moved up_Pina, Lyles, Bell, Moran, Marte. GIDP_Newman.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Perez, Hiura, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, W, 6-0 8 8 2 2 1 3 107 2.20
Claudio, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.70
Burnes, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 9.72
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 5-3 6 8 4 4 1 5 109 3.38
Liriano 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.29
Crick 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.83
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.17

Davies pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0, Burnes 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:41. A_19,442 (38,362).

