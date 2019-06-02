Brewers 4, Pirates 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel cf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Yelich rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Cain cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Thames 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.254
|Perez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Pina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.140
|Davies p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|1
|10
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.332
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|b-Polanco ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.056
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|a-Osuna ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|4
|Milwaukee
|012
|010
|000—4
|9
|3
|Pittsburgh
|001
|100
|000—2
|8
|0
a-advanced on catcher interference for Liriano in the 7th. b-advanced on catcher interference for Stallings in the 9th. c-struck out for Rodriguez in the 9th.
E_Pina 2 (3), Davies (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Yelich (8), Thames (5), Reynolds (10), Bell (21), Moran (7), Frazier (10). HR_Thames (7), off Lyles. RBIs_Thames 3 (24), Pina (3), Newman (14), Bell (53). SF_Newman.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Gamel 2, Perez); Pittsburgh 4 (Newman, Cabrera, Stallings, Frazier). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 12.
Runners moved up_Pina, Lyles, Bell, Moran, Marte. GIDP_Newman.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Perez, Hiura, Thames).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, W, 6-0
|8
|8
|2
|2
|1
|3
|107
|2.20
|Claudio, H, 12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.70
|Burnes, S, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|9.72
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 5-3
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|109
|3.38
|Liriano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.29
|Crick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.83
|Rodriguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.17
Davies pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0, Burnes 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:41. A_19,442 (38,362).
