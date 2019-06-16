Listen Live Sports

Brewers 5, Giants 3

June 16, 2019 7:37 pm
 
Milwaukee San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gamel cf 4 1 1 1 Panik 2b 2 0 0 0
Hader p 0 0 0 0 Ystrzms lf 3 0 1 0
Yelich rf 5 0 2 1 D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Braun lf 5 1 1 0 Vogt ph 1 0 0 0
Mstakas 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 D.Rdrig p 0 0 0 0
Grandal c 4 0 2 1 Solano ph 1 0 0 0
Thames 1b 4 1 2 1 Posey c 3 0 1 0
T.Shaw 3b 3 1 2 0 Belt 1b-lf 3 0 0 1
H.Perez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 1 1 0
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0
Ch.Andr p 2 0 0 0 Pillar rf-cf 4 1 1 1
Albers p 0 0 0 0 Duggar cf 3 0 1 0
Aguilar ph 1 1 1 1 Austin ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 Smrdzja p 1 0 1 1
Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Sndoval ph-1b 3 1 1 0
Cain ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 32 3 7 3
Milwaukee 110 111 000—5
San Francisco 020 010 000—3

DP_Milwaukee 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, San Francisco 8. 2B_Yelich 2 (13), Pillar (13). 3B_Longoria (2). HR_Thames (10), Aguilar (5). SB_Thames (2). SF_Belt (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Ch.Anderson 4 5 3 3 4 3
Albers W,3-2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ju.Guerra H,10 1 1 0 0 0 0
Jeffress H,8 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hader S,17-18 2 0 0 0 0 3
San Francisco
Samardzija L,3-6 5 9 4 4 2 5
D.Holland 2 3 1 1 0 3
D.Rodriguez 2 0 0 0 0 1

Ch.Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Samardzija (Grandal).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:18. A_34,603 (41,915).

