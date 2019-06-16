Brewers 5, Giants 3

|Milwaukee
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gamel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Panik 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzms lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|D.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Rdrig p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Posey c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Belt 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|H.Perez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Andr p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Austin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smrdzja p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sndoval ph-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cain ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Milwaukee
|110
|111
|000—5
|San Francisco
|020
|010
|000—3
DP_Milwaukee 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, San Francisco 8. 2B_Yelich 2 (13), Pillar (13). 3B_Longoria (2). HR_Thames (10), Aguilar (5). SB_Thames (2). SF_Belt (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Ch.Anderson
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Albers W,3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ju.Guerra H,10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffress H,8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hader S,17-18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Francisco
|Samardzija L,3-6
|5
|9
|4
|4
|2
|5
|D.Holland
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|D.Rodriguez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Ch.Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Samardzija (Grandal).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:18. A_34,603 (41,915).
