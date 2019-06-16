Brewers 5, Giants 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yelich rf 5 0 2 1 0 2 .343 Braun lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .271 Moustakas 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Grandal c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .282 Thames 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Perez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Shaw 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .176 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Aguilar ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .201 Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 C.Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gamel cf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .255 Totals 38 5 12 5 2 9

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 2 0 0 0 3 0 .244 Yastrzemski lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 b-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Posey c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .258 Belt 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .248 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .236 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 Pillar rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228 Sandoval ph 3 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Samardzija p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .125 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 c-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Duggar cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Totals 32 3 7 3 5 9

Milwaukee 110 111 000—5 12 0 San Francisco 020 010 000—3 7 0

a-homered for Albers in the 6th. b-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-popped out for Holland in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 9, San Francisco 8. 2B_Yelich 2 (13), Pillar (13). 3B_Longoria (2). HR_Thames (10), off Samardzija; Aguilar (5), off Holland. RBIs_Thames (28), Grandal (40), Gamel (17), Aguilar (25), Yelich (57), Belt (29), Samardzija (1), Pillar (33). SB_Thames (2). SF_Belt.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Thames, Moustakas, Braun 2, Arcia 2); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Crawford 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 12; San Francisco 3 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Arcia. GIDP_Arcia, Belt.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Arcia, Thames); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Panik, Belt).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA C.Anderson 4 5 3 3 4 3 83 4.05 Albers, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.34 Guerra, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.16 Jeffress, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 2.52 Hader, S, 17-18 2 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.02 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, L, 3-6 5 9 4 4 2 5 114 3.96 Holland 2 3 1 1 0 3 36 6.45 Rodriguez 2 0 0 0 0 1 26 4.89

C.Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Samardzija (Grandal).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:18. A_34,603 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.