Brewers 5, Giants 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.343
|Braun lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Perez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.201
|Cain ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|C.Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gamel cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.255
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|2
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.244
|Yastrzemski lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Posey c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Pillar rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Sandoval ph
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Samardzija p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.125
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|c-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|5
|9
|Milwaukee
|110
|111
|000—5
|12
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|010
|000—3
|7
|0
a-homered for Albers in the 6th. b-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-popped out for Holland in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 9, San Francisco 8. 2B_Yelich 2 (13), Pillar (13). 3B_Longoria (2). HR_Thames (10), off Samardzija; Aguilar (5), off Holland. RBIs_Thames (28), Grandal (40), Gamel (17), Aguilar (25), Yelich (57), Belt (29), Samardzija (1), Pillar (33). SB_Thames (2). SF_Belt.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Thames, Moustakas, Braun 2, Arcia 2); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Crawford 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 12; San Francisco 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Arcia. GIDP_Arcia, Belt.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Arcia, Thames); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Panik, Belt).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Anderson
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|83
|4.05
|Albers, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.34
|Guerra, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.16
|Jeffress, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.52
|Hader, S, 17-18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.02
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, L, 3-6
|5
|9
|4
|4
|2
|5
|114
|3.96
|Holland
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|36
|6.45
|Rodriguez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|4.89
C.Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Samardzija (Grandal).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, John Libka; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:18. A_34,603 (41,915).
