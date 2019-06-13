Listen Live Sports

Brewers 6, Astros 3, 14 innings,

June 13, 2019 12:39 am
 
Milwaukee Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 6 0 0 0 Reddick rf 6 0 0 0
Yelich rf-lf 6 1 2 0 Bregman ss-3b 2 0 0 0
Braun dh 6 1 1 1 Brntley lf 6 0 1 0
Mstakas 2b 5 1 2 2 Gurriel 3b-1b 6 1 1 0
Grandal c 6 2 2 1 Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0
Thames 1b 5 1 2 1 R.Chrns c 6 1 1 1
Aguilar ph-1b 1 0 1 1 Kemp 2b 3 0 1 2
T.Shaw 3b 6 0 0 0 Straw ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0
H.Perez ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Fisher pr 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 5 0 0 0 Myfield 2b 1 0 0 0
Mrsnick cf 5 0 1 0
Totals 52 6 10 6 Totals 42 3 5 3
Milwaukee 110 000 100 000 03—6
Houston 000 300 000 000 00—3

DP_Milwaukee 4. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Houston 6. 2B_Grandal (9), Thames (7), Kemp (6). HR_Braun (11), Moustakas (21), Grandal (15), Thames (9). SB_Marisnick (6). CS_Straw (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodruff 7 4 3 3 3 6
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffress 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Hader 1 0 0 0 2 0
Guerra 2 0 0 0 2 3
Houser W,2-1 2 1 0 0 1 3
Houston
Verlander 7 4 3 3 0 15
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2
Osuna 1 2 0 0 0 2
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0
James 1 0 0 0 0 3
Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 0
Perez L,1-1 2 4 3 3 0 2

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, James Hoye; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_4:16. A_40,032 (41,168).

