Brewers 6, Astros 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.247
|Yelich rf-lf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.345
|Braun dh
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.270
|Moustakas 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.278
|Grandal c
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.283
|Thames 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|c-Aguilar ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|Shaw 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.167
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|b-H.Perez ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Arcia ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Totals
|52
|6
|10
|6
|1
|24
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reddick rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Bregman ss-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|.271
|Brantley lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Gurriel 3b-1b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.222
|Chirinos c
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.238
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|a-Straw ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|1-Fisher pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Mayfield 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.061
|Marisnick cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Totals
|42
|3
|5
|3
|9
|14
|Milwaukee
|110
|000
|100
|000
|03—6
|10
|0
|Houston
|000
|300
|000
|000
|00—3
|5
|0
a-walked for Kemp in the 10th. b-grounded out for Gamel in the 13th. c-singled for Thames in the 14th.
1-ran for White in the 10th.
LOB_Milwaukee 5, Houston 6. 2B_Grandal (9), Thames (7), Kemp (6). HR_Braun (11), off Verlander; Grandal (15), off Verlander; Thames (9), off Verlander; Moustakas (21), off C.Perez. RBIs_Braun (37), Moustakas 2 (45), Grandal (37), Thames (27), Aguilar (24), Chirinos (32), Kemp 2 (12). SB_Marisnick (6). CS_Straw (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Thames, Arcia); Houston 2 (Bregman, White). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Houston 2 for 6.
GIDP_Brantley 2, Gurriel, Marisnick.
DP_Milwaukee 4 (Moustakas, Arcia, Thames), (Moustakas, Arcia, Thames), (Arcia, Thames), (Arcia, Moustakas, Thames).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|7
|4
|3
|3
|3
|6
|99
|3.87
|Claudio
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.82
|Jeffress
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.62
|Hader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|2.14
|Guerra
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|32
|3.09
|Houser, W, 2-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|2.49
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|7
|4
|3
|3
|0
|15
|100
|2.41
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.86
|Osuna
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.08
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.44
|James
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.71
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.81
|C.Perez, L, 1-1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|34
|5.40
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, James Hoye; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_4:16. A_40,032 (41,168).
