Brewers 6, Astros 3

June 13, 2019 12:39 am
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 6 0 0 0 0 4 .247
Yelich rf-lf 6 1 2 0 0 2 .345
Braun dh 6 1 1 1 0 3 .270
Moustakas 2b 5 1 2 2 1 2 .278
Grandal c 6 2 2 1 0 3 .283
Thames 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .253
c-Aguilar ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .195
Shaw 3b 6 0 0 0 0 4 .167
Gamel lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255
b-H.Perez ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Arcia ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .251
Totals 52 6 10 6 1 24
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reddick rf 6 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Bregman ss-3b 2 0 0 0 4 0 .271
Brantley lf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .316
Gurriel 3b-1b 6 1 1 0 0 2 .258
Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 3 2 .222
Chirinos c 6 1 1 1 0 4 .238
Kemp 2b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .233
a-Straw ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .250
White 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218
1-Fisher pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Mayfield 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .061
Marisnick cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Totals 42 3 5 3 9 14
Milwaukee 110 000 100 000 03—6 10 0
Houston 000 300 000 000 00—3 5 0

a-walked for Kemp in the 10th. b-grounded out for Gamel in the 13th. c-singled for Thames in the 14th.

1-ran for White in the 10th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, Houston 6. 2B_Grandal (9), Thames (7), Kemp (6). HR_Braun (11), off Verlander; Grandal (15), off Verlander; Thames (9), off Verlander; Moustakas (21), off C.Perez. RBIs_Braun (37), Moustakas 2 (45), Grandal (37), Thames (27), Aguilar (24), Chirinos (32), Kemp 2 (12). SB_Marisnick (6). CS_Straw (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Thames, Arcia); Houston 2 (Bregman, White). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Houston 2 for 6.

GIDP_Brantley 2, Gurriel, Marisnick.

DP_Milwaukee 4 (Moustakas, Arcia, Thames), (Moustakas, Arcia, Thames), (Arcia, Thames), (Arcia, Moustakas, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff 7 4 3 3 3 6 99 3.87
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.82
Jeffress 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.62
Hader 1 0 0 0 2 0 17 2.14
Guerra 2 0 0 0 2 3 32 3.09
Houser, W, 2-1 2 1 0 0 1 3 32 2.49
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander 7 4 3 3 0 15 100 2.41
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.86
Osuna 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 2.08
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.44
James 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 4.71
Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.81
C.Perez, L, 1-1 2 4 3 3 0 2 34 5.40

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, James Hoye; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_4:16. A_40,032 (41,168).

