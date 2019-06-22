Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 6, Reds 5

June 22, 2019 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Winker lf 3 2 1 0 Grandal c 3 2 2 2
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Yelich rf 3 1 0 0
Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 4 1 2 0
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Cain cf 3 1 1 1
E.Sarez 3b 4 1 1 2 Thames 1b 3 0 0 0
Detrich 2b 2 1 1 1 Albers p 0 0 0 0
K.Frmer ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Houser p 0 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 1 1 2 Braun ph 1 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
Peraza cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Arcia ss 4 0 0 1
Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 3 0 0 1
L.Cstll p 1 0 0 0 Chacin p 2 0 0 0
Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Ervin ph 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0
Stphnsn p 0 0 0 0 Gamel lf 2 1 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Senzel ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 30 6 5 5
Cincinnati 301 010 000—5
Milwaukee 400 200 00x—6

E_J.Iglesias 2 (5). LOB_Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Votto (15), Grandal (10), Moustakas (16). 3B_Dietrich (2). HR_E.Suarez (16), Puig (16), Grandal (17). SB_Arcia (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
L.Castillo L,7-2 3 2-3 5 6 4 5 6
Lorenzen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Dav.Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Chacin 4 2-3 6 5 5 1 5
Claudio 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albers W,4-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Houser H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hader S,18-19 2 0 0 0 0 4

Claudio pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

HBP_by Claudio (Dietrich). WP_L.Castillo.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:00. A_43,971 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|24 IT Category (ITC), Information...
6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1943: White and black troops exchange fire in England

Get our daily newsletter.