Brewers 6, Reds 5

|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Winker lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dav.Hrn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|E.Sarez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Thames 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Detrich 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Brnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|L.Cstll p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chacin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lrenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stphnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|30
|6
|5
|5
|Cincinnati
|301
|010
|000—5
|Milwaukee
|400
|200
|00x—6
E_J.Iglesias 2 (5). LOB_Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Votto (15), Grandal (10), Moustakas (16). 3B_Dietrich (2). HR_E.Suarez (16), Puig (16), Grandal (17). SB_Arcia (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|L.Castillo L,7-2
|3
|2-3
|5
|6
|4
|5
|6
|Lorenzen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dav.Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|Chacin
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Claudio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albers W,4-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houser H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hader S,18-19
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Claudio pitched to 1 batter in the 5th
HBP_by Claudio (Dietrich). WP_L.Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:00. A_43,971 (41,900).
