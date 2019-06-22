Brewers 6, Reds 5

Cincinnati Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Winker lf 3 2 1 0 Grandal c 3 2 2 2 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Yelich rf 3 1 0 0 Dav.Hrn p 0 0 0 0 Mstakas 2b 4 1 2 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Cain cf 3 1 1 1 E.Sarez 3b 4 1 1 2 Thames 1b 3 0 0 0 Detrich 2b 2 1 1 1 Albers p 0 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Houser p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 1 1 2 Braun ph 1 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0 Peraza cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Arcia ss 4 0 0 1 Brnhart c 4 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 3 0 0 1 L.Cstll p 1 0 0 0 Chacin p 2 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Ervin ph 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 Stphnsn p 0 0 0 0 Gamel lf 2 1 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Senzel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 30 6 5 5

Cincinnati 301 010 000—5 Milwaukee 400 200 00x—6

E_J.Iglesias 2 (5). LOB_Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Votto (15), Grandal (10), Moustakas (16). 3B_Dietrich (2). HR_E.Suarez (16), Puig (16), Grandal (17). SB_Arcia (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati L.Castillo L,7-2 3 2-3 5 6 4 5 6 Lorenzen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 2 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dav.Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Milwaukee Chacin 4 2-3 6 5 5 1 5 Claudio 0 0 0 0 0 0 Albers W,4-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Houser H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hader S,18-19 2 0 0 0 0 4

Claudio pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

HBP_by Claudio (Dietrich). WP_L.Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:00. A_43,971 (41,900).

