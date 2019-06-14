Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Browns’ Landry: Mayfield comments on Johnson a “non-issue”

June 14, 2019 1:25 pm
 
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Jarvis Landry doesn’t think recent comments made by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield about running back Duke Johnson will impact the team’s chemistry.

The splashy wide receiver hosted his youth football camp on Friday at Shaker Heights High School. Landry believes Mayfield and Johnson will work together despite some recent differences.

Last week, Mayfield was critical of Johnson, who demanded a trade and skipped Cleveland’s voluntary workouts after learning Browns general manager John Dorsey shopped him around after signing free agent Kareem Hunt.

Landry calls reports of acrimony between Mayfield and Johnson “a non-issue” and says the situation has been blown up in the media.

The Browns have had a busy offseason, trading for Odell Beckham Jr., Landry’s former LSU teammate and close friend.

Landry says the extra scrutiny “is part of this story” with the Browns. He adds as long as the team stays united, “we’ll be fine.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

