Bruins-Blues Sums

June 1, 2019 11:04 pm
 
Boston 3 2 2—7
St. Louis 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 9 (DeBrusk, Krug), 10:47 (pp). 2, Boston, Coyle 8 (Heinen, Johansson), 17:40. 3, Boston, Kuraly 4 (Nordstrom), 19:50. Penalties_DeBrusk, BOS, (kneeing), 1:02; Perron, STL, (interference), 10:26; Clifton, BOS, (roughing), 14:22; Barbashev, STL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 14:22; St. Louis bench, served by Perron (delay of game), 19:50.

Second Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 8 (Krug, Bergeron), 0:41 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Barbashev 3 (Sanford, Steen), 11:05. 6, Boston, Krug 2 (Marchand, Bergeron), 12:12 (pp). Penalties_McAvoy, BOS, (slashing), 7:37; Maroon, STL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:37; Chara, BOS, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:37; Parayko, STL, (high sticking), 11:41.

Third Period_7, St. Louis, Parayko 2 (Bozak, O’Reilly), 5:24 (pp). 8, Boston, Acciari 2 (Nordstrom), 18:12. 9, Boston, Johansson 4 (Clifton, Krug), 18:35 (pp). Penalties_Perron, STL, (roughing), 0:54; Clifton, BOS, (cross checking), 0:54; Carlo, BOS, (interference), 1:31; Chara, BOS, (roughing), 5:18; DeBrusk, BOS, (delay of game), 6:04; Pietrangelo, STL, (slashing), 18:12.

Shots on Goal_Boston 12-8-4_24. St. Louis 8-10-11_29.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 4 of 4; St. Louis 1 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 14-6 (29 shots-27 saves). St. Louis, Allen 0-0 (4-3), Binnington 13-9 (19-14).

A_18,789 (19,150). T_2:34.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Pierre Racicot.

