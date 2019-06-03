Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Blues Sums

June 3, 2019 11:28 pm
 
Boston 1 1 0—2
St. Louis 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, O’Reilly 4 (Sanford, Dunn), 0:43. 2, Boston, Coyle 9 (Chara), 13:14. 3, St. Louis, Tarasenko 11 (Schenn, Pietrangelo), 15:30. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Boston, Carlo 1 (Bergeron, Marchand), 14:19 (sh). Penalties_Coyle, BOS, (high sticking), 5:47; Parayko, STL, (delay of game), 8:31; Clifton, BOS, (illegal check to head), 13:53.

Third Period_5, St. Louis, O’Reilly 5 (Gunnarsson, Pietrangelo), 10:38. 6, St. Louis, Schenn 4, 18:31. Penalties_Heinen, BOS, (tripping), 2:08; Bouwmeester, STL, (high sticking), 6:42; Krug, BOS, (slashing), 19:34; Bouwmeester, STL, (elbowing), 19:34.

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-10-4_23. St. Louis 13-12-13_38.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 14-7 (37 shots-34 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 14-9 (23-21).

A_18,805 (19,150). T_2:33.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.

