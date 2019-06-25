Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bruins sign D Steven Kampfer to 2-year deal

June 25, 2019 11:54 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Steven Kampfer to a two-year contract extension that will pay him $800,000 per season.

The 30-year-old Kampfer was acquired from the New York Rangers last September, bringing him back to the team he made his NHL debut with in 2010. He played 38 games with Boston as a rookie, scoring a career-high five goals with five assists for the team that won the Stanley Cup.

Kampfer played 10 games with Boston the next season before he was traded to the Minnesota Wild at the deadline.

In 201 career NHL games, Kampfer has scored 13 goals with 19 assists. He also has 27 goals and 81 assists in 249 AHL games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

