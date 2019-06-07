Listen Live Sports

Bucks sign GM Horst to multiyear contract extension

June 7, 2019 6:29 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed general manager Jon Horst to a multiyear extension.

The deal was announced Friday. Horst is one of the front-runners for NBA executive of the year, along with Denver’s Tim Connelly, the Clippers’ Lawrence Frank and Toronto’s Masai Ujiri.

Milwaukee went 60-22 this season for the NBA’s best record and the franchise’s first 60-win season since the 1980-81 campaign. The Bucks also advanced past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001, losing to the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals.

In two seasons since Horst took over, the Bucks have a 104-60 record.

Keith Jenkins can be reached at https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

