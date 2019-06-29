Listen Live Sports

Bunbury’s late goal lifts Revolution past Dynamo 2-1

June 29, 2019 9:43 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored in the first minute of stoppage time to give the New England Revolution a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

New England had four in the box when Juan Fernando Calcedo sent the ball left to Cristian Penilla, who in turn put it back out for Bunbury to drive it home for his second goal of the season.

The Revolution (5-8-5), unbeaten in six games, tied it the 51st minute when Antonio Mlinar Delamea headed in a corner from Diego Fagundez for his first goal.

Houston (7-6-3) opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Darwin Ceren volleyed in an attempted clear off a corner kick for his first goal of the year. The Dynamo have lost four of five and been outscored 10-2.

