Bundy, Orioles to take on Smyly, Rangers on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles (18-41, fifth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (30-27, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (2-6, 4.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Rangers: Drew Smyly (1-3, 6.98 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to Globe Life Park in Arlington to play the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers are 20-9 in home games. Texas has slugged .458, good for fourth in the American League. Hunter Pence leads the club with a .599 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Orioles are 10-18 on the road. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .302. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .541. Pence is 12-for-43 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 67 hits and is batting .302. Renato Nunez is 15-for-37 with three doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .248 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Chris Davis: 10-day IL (hip), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

