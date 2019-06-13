Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Calipari signs $86 million, 10-year extension with Kentucky

June 13, 2019 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari has signed a 10-year contract extension through 2029 worth $86 million that includes an option in the sixth year to step down and become a special assistant to the athletic director or university representative.

The 60-year-old Calipari and the school previously announced an agreement to a long-term deal in April. The 11th-year coach will earn $8 million each of the next two seasons before his salary increases to $8.5 million annually in 2021 and $9 million annually in 2025. Beginning with the 2024-25 season, Calipari has the option to step down and into the university position that will pay $950,000 annually.

The Hall of Fame coach is 305-71 at Kentucky and won the 2012 NCAA championship among four Final Four appearances. Calipari thanked AD Mitch Barnhart and others in a release on Thursday and added, “There is no other place I want to be.”

___

Advertisement

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|17 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
6|17 Capital Planning & Investment...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.