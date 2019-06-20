Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cameroon beats New Zealand 2-1 to reach round of 16

June 20, 2019 2:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Ajara Nchout Njoya scored the second of her two goals in the fifth minute of stoppage time and Cameroon beat New Zealand 2-1 on Thursday night to advance to the round of 16 in the Women’s World Cup.

Nchout Njoya slipped past New Zealand defender Ria Percival to curl the winning goal into the bottom right corner. She had also scored in the 57th minute to give Cameroon a 1-0 lead.

Cameroon’s Aurelle Awona made it 1-1 in the 80th minute when she turned the ball into her own goal.

Both teams came in needing a victory to have any chance of finishing as one of the top four third-place teams.

Advertisement

Cameroon has now qualified for the knockout stage in its first two World Cup appearances.

New Zealand has never gotten beyond the group stage in five World Cup appearances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.