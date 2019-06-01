Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Campbell, Arkansas top TCU 3-1, reach final of home regional

June 1, 2019 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Campbell allowed four hits over eight innings, matching the longest outing of his career and helping Arkansas advance to the final of its home regional with a 3-1 victory over TCU on Saturday night.

Casey Opitz broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning, and Trevor Ezell pushed the margin to three with an RBI double as the Razorbacks (43-17), the No. 5 national seed, moved within a victory of hosting their second straight Super Regional.

The Horned Frogs (33-27) will face Central Connecticut State in an elimination game Sunday, with the winner getting a rematch with Arkansas on Sunday night.

Campbell (11-1) struck out eight, and Matt Cronin pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

Advertisement

TCU’s Nick Lodolo (6-6) left after allowing a leadoff single to Heston Kjerstad in the sixth, and Haylon Green surrendered Opitz’s two-out single up the middle.

The Horned Frogs had the potential tying run at the plate with one out in the seventh when Zach Humphreys hit a sacrifice fly before Campbell got Andrew Keefer on a popout to second. TCU didn’t put another runner on base.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
6|3 NDRN 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1919: Congress passes 19th Amendment, giving women right to vote

Get our daily newsletter.