Campbell tops Quinnipiac 9-8, remains perfect in NCAAs

June 2, 2019 8:15 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Zach Minnick’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth brought home the winning run, and third-seeded Campbell advanced to the Greenville Regional final on Sunday by beating Quinnipiac 9-8.

Matthew Barefoot homered to help the Camels (37-19) remain perfect in the tournament and move one victory from a spot in the best-of-three super regionals.

Fourth-seeded Quinnipiac (30-28) — which beat top-seeded East Carolina a day earlier for the first NCAA Tournament win in school history — took an 8-7 lead in the top of the ninth when Derek Kasperzyk scored from third on a wild pitch.

The Camels put the winning run on base with one out in the ninth after reliever Andrew Workman (3-4) plunked consecutive hitters. Pinch-hitter Matthew Christian doubled home Collin Wolf to tie it at 8.

Minnick then brought home Koby Collins with his deep flyout to center that ended it.

