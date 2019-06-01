Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 1, 2019 6:15 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 10 3 .769
New Jersey 10 4 .714 ½
Rockland 7 6 .538 3
Empire 0 0 000
Cuban 0 0 000
Shikoku 0 0 000
Ottawa 6 8 .429
Quebec 4 10 .286
Trois-Rivieres 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quebec at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

