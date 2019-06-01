Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 10 3 .769 — New Jersey 10 4 .714 ½ Rockland 7 6 .538 3 Empire 0 0 000 3½ Cuban 0 0 000 3½ Shikoku 0 0 000 3½ Ottawa 6 8 .429 4½ Quebec 4 10 .286 6½ Trois-Rivieres 4 10 .286 6½

___

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quebec at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

