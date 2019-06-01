Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|New Jersey
|10
|5
|.667
|1½
|Rockland
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Ottawa
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Quebec
|4
|11
|.267
|7½
___
Sussex County 7, New Jersey 3, 1 innings
Rockland 7, Quebec 4, 1 innings
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.