Can-Am League

June 1, 2019 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 11 3 .786
New Jersey 10 5 .667
Rockland 8 6 .571 3
Empire 0 0 000 4
Cuban 0 0 000 4
Shikoku 0 0 000 4
Ottawa 6 8 .429 5
Trois-Rivieres 4 10 .286 7
Quebec 4 11 .267

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County 7, New Jersey 3

Rockland 7, Quebec 4

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quebec at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

