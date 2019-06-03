Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 3, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 12 3 .800
New Jersey 10 6 .625
Rockland 9 6 .600 3
Shikoku 0 0 000
Cuban 0 0 000
Empire 0 0 000
Ottawa 7 9 .438
Trois-Rivieres 5 11 .313
Quebec 4 12 .250

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Sussex County at Rockland, 10:30 a.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County at Rockland, 10:30 a.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

