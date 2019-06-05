Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 5, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 13 3 .813
New Jersey 10 7 .588
Rockland 9 7 .563 4
Shikoku 0 0 000 5
Cuban 0 0 000 5
Empire 0 0 000 5
Ottawa 8 9 .471
Trois-Rivieres 6 11 .353
Quebec 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 12, New Jersey 3

Ottawa 9, Quebec 7, 13 innings

Sussex County 5, Rockland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County at Rockland, 10:30 a.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

