Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 13 4 .765 — New Jersey 10 7 .588 3 Rockland 10 7 .588 3 Shikoku 0 0 000 4½ Cuban 0 0 000 4½ Empire 0 0 000 4½ Ottawa 8 9 .471 5 Trois-Rivieres 6 11 .353 7 Quebec 4 13 .235 9

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland 7, Sussex County 6, 10 innings

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

