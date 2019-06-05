Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 5, 2019 3:57 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 13 4 .765
New Jersey 10 7 .588 3
Rockland 10 7 .588 3
Shikoku 0 0 000
Cuban 0 0 000
Empire 0 0 000
Ottawa 8 9 .471 5
Trois-Rivieres 6 11 .353 7
Quebec 4 13 .235 9

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland 7, Sussex County 6, 10 innings

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

