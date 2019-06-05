Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Rockland
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|New Jersey
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Ottawa
|9
|9
|.500
|4½
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|4½
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|4½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|4½
|Trois-Rivieres
|7
|11
|.389
|6½
|Quebec
|4
|14
|.222
|9½
___
Trois-Rivieres 3, New Jersey 2
Rockland 7, Sussex County 6, 10 innings
Ottawa 6, Quebec 3, 10 innings
Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
