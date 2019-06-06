Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 13 4 .765 — Rockland 10 7 .588 3 New Jersey 10 8 .556 3½ Ottawa 9 9 .500 4½ Shikoku 0 0 000 4½ Cuban 0 0 000 4½ Empire 0 0 000 4½ Trois-Rivieres 7 11 .389 6½ Quebec 4 14 .222 9½

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

