The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Can-Am League

June 6, 2019 10:42 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 13 5 .722
Rockland 11 7 .611 2
New Jersey 10 9 .526
Shikoku 0 0 000 4
Cuban 0 0 000 4
Empire 0 0 000 4
Ottawa 9 10 .474
Trois-Rivieres 8 11 .421
Quebec 5 14 .263

___

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 4, New Jersey 2

Quebec 7, Ottawa 2

Rockland 8, Sussex County 2

Friday’s Games

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

