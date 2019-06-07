Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Rockland
|11
|8
|.579
|2½
|New Jersey
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Ottawa
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|Trois-Rivieres
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Quebec
|5
|14
|.263
|8½
___
Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey 5, Rockland 3
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
