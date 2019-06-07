Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 13 5 .722 — Rockland 11 8 .579 2½ New Jersey 11 9 .550 3 Shikoku 0 0 000 4 Cuban 0 0 000 4 Empire 0 0 000 4 Ottawa 9 10 .474 4½ Trois-Rivieres 8 11 .421 5½ Quebec 5 14 .263 8½

___

Friday’s Games

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey 5, Rockland 3

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

