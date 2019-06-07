Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 7, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 13 5 .722
Rockland 11 8 .579
New Jersey 11 9 .550 3
Ottawa 10 10 .500 4
Shikoku 0 0 000 4
Cuban 0 0 000 4
Empire 0 0 000 4
Trois-Rivieres 8 12 .400 6
Quebec 5 14 .263

___

Friday’s Games

Ottawa 7, Trois-Rivieres 3

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey 5, Rockland 3

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

