Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

June 7, 2019 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 13 6 .684
Rockland 11 8 .579 2
New Jersey 11 9 .550
Ottawa 10 10 .500
Shikoku 0 0 000
Cuban 0 0 000
Empire 0 0 000
Trois-Rivieres 8 12 .400
Quebec 6 14 .300

___

Friday’s Games

Ottawa 7, Trois-Rivieres 3

Quebec 8, Sussex County 4

New Jersey 5, Rockland 3

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

        May proves dismal for TSP performance

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.