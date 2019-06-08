Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 13 6 .684 — Rockland 11 8 .579 2 New Jersey 11 9 .550 2½ Ottawa 11 10 .524 3 Shikoku 0 0 000 3½ Cuban 0 0 000 3½ Empire 0 0 000 3½ Trois-Rivieres 8 13 .381 6 Quebec 6 14 .300 7½

___

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 13, Trois-Rivieres 7

Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.