Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Rockland
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|New Jersey
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Ottawa
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Trois-Rivieres
|8
|13
|.381
|6
|Quebec
|6
|14
|.300
|7½
___
Ottawa 13, Trois-Rivieres 7
Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Quebec at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
