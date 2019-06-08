Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

June 8, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 13 6 .684
Rockland 11 8 .579 2
New Jersey 11 9 .550
Ottawa 11 10 .524 3
Shikoku 0 0 000
Cuban 0 0 000
Empire 0 0 000
Trois-Rivieres 8 13 .381 6
Quebec 6 14 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 13, Trois-Rivieres 7

Quebec at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement
Sunday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Quebec at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Green Bay sails in formation with Japanese ship

Today in History

1953: President Eisenhower rejects calls for US 'isolationism'

Get our daily newsletter.