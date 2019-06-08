Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 13 7 .650 — Rockland 12 8 .600 1 New Jersey 11 10 .524 2½ Ottawa 11 10 .524 2½ Shikoku 0 0 000 3 Cuban 0 0 000 3 Empire 0 0 000 3 Trois-Rivieres 8 13 .381 5½ Quebec 7 14 .333 6½

___

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 13, Trois-Rivieres 7

Rockland 7, New Jersey 4

Quebec 7, Sussex County 3

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

