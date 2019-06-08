Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 8, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 13 7 .650
Rockland 12 8 .600 1
New Jersey 11 10 .524
Ottawa 11 10 .524
Shikoku 0 0 000 3
Cuban 0 0 000 3
Empire 0 0 000 3
Trois-Rivieres 8 13 .381
Quebec 7 14 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 13, Trois-Rivieres 7

Rockland 7, New Jersey 4

Quebec 7, Sussex County 3

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

