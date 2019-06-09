Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 9, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 14 7 .667
Rockland 13 8 .619 1
New Jersey 11 11 .500
Ottawa 11 11 .500
Shikoku 0 0 000
Cuban 0 0 000
Empire 0 0 000
Trois-Rivieres 9 13 .409
Quebec 7 15 .318

Sunday’s Games

Rockland 5, New Jersey 4

Trois-Rivieres 8, Ottawa 7

Sussex County 8, Quebec 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 11 a.m.

Empire at Sussex County, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

