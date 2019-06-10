Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

June 10, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 14 7 .667
Rockland 13 8 .619 1
New Jersey 11 11 .500
Ottawa 11 11 .500
Shikoku 0 0 000
Cuban 0 0 000
Empire 0 0 000
Trois-Rivieres 9 13 .409
Quebec 7 15 .318

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 11 a.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Specialized Marine dog retires after nine years of service

Today in History

1963: JFK faces down Alabama Governor George Wallace

Get our daily newsletter.