Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 14 7 .667 — Rockland 13 8 .619 1 New Jersey 11 11 .500 3½ Ottawa 11 11 .500 3½ Shikoku 0 0 000 3½ Cuban 0 0 000 3½ Empire 0 0 000 3½ Trois-Rivieres 9 13 .409 5½ Quebec 7 15 .318 7½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 11 a.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

