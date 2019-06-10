Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Rockland
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|New Jersey
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Ottawa
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Trois-Rivieres
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|Quebec
|7
|15
|.318
|7½
___
No games scheduled
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 11 a.m.
Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
