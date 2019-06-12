Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Rockland
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Ottawa
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|New Jersey
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|3
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|3
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|3
|Trois-Rivieres
|9
|14
|.391
|5½
|Quebec
|7
|16
|.304
|7½
New Jersey 10, Sussex County 7
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
