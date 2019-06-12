Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 12, 2019 6:25 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 14 8 .636
Rockland 14 8 .636
Ottawa 12 11 .522
New Jersey 12 11 .522
Shikoku 0 0 000 3
Empire 0 0 000 3
Cuban 0 0 000 3
Trois-Rivieres 9 14 .391
Quebec 7 16 .304

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Jersey 10, Sussex County 7

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

