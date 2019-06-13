Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 13, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 14 8 .636
Rockland 14 9 .609 ½
New Jersey 12 11 .522
Ottawa 12 12 .500 3
Shikoku 0 0 000 3
Cuban 0 0 000 3
Empire 0 0 000 3
Trois-Rivieres 10 14 .417 5
Quebec 8 16 .333 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, ppd.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

