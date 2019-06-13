Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 14 8 .636 — Rockland 14 9 .609 ½ New Jersey 12 11 .522 2½ Ottawa 12 12 .500 3 Shikoku 0 0 000 3 Cuban 0 0 000 3 Empire 0 0 000 3 Trois-Rivieres 10 14 .417 5 Quebec 8 16 .333 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, ppd.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.