Can-Am League

June 13, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 15 8 .652
Rockland 14 10 .583
Ottawa 12 12 .500
New Jersey 12 12 .500
Shikoku 0 0 000
Cuban 0 0 000
Empire 0 0 000
Trois-Rivieres 11 14 .440 5
Quebec 8 16 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County 3, New Jersey 0

Quebec at Ottawa, ppd.

Trois-Rivieres 6, Rockland 3

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

