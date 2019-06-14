Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 16 8 .667 — Rockland 15 10 .600 1½ Ottawa 13 12 .520 3½ Empire 0 0 000 4 New Jersey 12 13 .480 4½ Cuban 0 1 .000 4½ Shikoku 0 1 .000 4½ Trois-Rivieres 11 14 .440 5½ Quebec 8 16 .333 8

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa 5, Cuban 4

Sussex County 5, Shikoku 1

Rockland 8, New Jersey 4

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Shikoku at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

