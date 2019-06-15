Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Rockland
|15
|10
|.600
|1½
|Ottawa
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|4
|New Jersey
|12
|13
|.480
|4½
|Shikoku
|0
|1
|.000
|4½
|Cuban
|0
|1
|.000
|4½
|Trois-Rivieres
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Quebec
|8
|17
|.320
|8½
Trois-Rivieres 7, Quebec 1, 11 innings
Ottawa 5, Cuban 4
Sussex County 5, Shikoku 1
Rockland 8, New Jersey 4
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.
Cuban at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
Shikoku at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
