Can-Am League

June 15, 2019 12:54 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 16 8 .667
Rockland 15 10 .600
Ottawa 13 12 .520
Empire 0 0 000 4
New Jersey 12 13 .480
Shikoku 0 1 .000
Cuban 0 1 .000
Trois-Rivieres 12 14 .462 5
Quebec 8 17 .320

___

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 7, Quebec 1, 11 innings

Ottawa 5, Cuban 4

Sussex County 5, Shikoku 1

Rockland 8, New Jersey 4

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Shikoku at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

