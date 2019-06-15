Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 15, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 16 9 .640
Rockland 15 11 .577
Ottawa 13 12 .520 3
New Jersey 13 13 .500
Shikoku 1 1 .500
Empire 0 0 000
Cuban 0 1 .000 4
Trois-Rivieres 12 14 .462
Quebec 8 17 .320 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, ppd.

Shikoku 5, Sussex County 4

New Jersey 4, Rockland 2

Ottawa at Cuban, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.

Cuban at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Shikoku at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

