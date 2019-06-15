Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Rockland
|15
|11
|.577
|1½
|Ottawa
|13
|12
|.520
|3
|New Jersey
|13
|13
|.500
|3½
|Shikoku
|1
|1
|.500
|3½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Cuban
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|Trois-Rivieres
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Quebec
|8
|17
|.320
|8
___
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, ppd.
Shikoku 5, Sussex County 4
New Jersey 4, Rockland 2
Ottawa at Cuban, ppd.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.
Cuban at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
Shikoku at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
