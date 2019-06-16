Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Rockland
|15
|12
|.556
|2½
|New Jersey
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|Ottawa
|14
|13
|.519
|3½
|Trois-Rivieres
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Cuban
|1
|2
|.333
|4½
|Shikoku
|1
|2
|.333
|4½
|Quebec
|8
|19
|.296
|9½
___
Trois-Rivieres 5, Quebec 2, 7 innings
Trois-Rivieres 2, Quebec 0, 7 innings
Ottawa 5, Cuban 0, 7 innings
New Jersey 6, Rockland 1
Sussex County 5, Shikoku 2
Cuban 3, Ottawa 2, 7 innings
No games scheduled
Shikoku at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
