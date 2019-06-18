Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

June 18, 2019 9:22 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 17 9 .654
Rockland 15 12 .556
Ottawa 14 13 .519
New Jersey 14 13 .519
Trois-Rivieres 14 14 .500 4
Empire 0 0 000 4
Shikoku 1 2 .333
Cuban 1 2 .333
Quebec 8 19 .296

___

Tuesday’s Games

Shikoku at Rockland, ppd.

Ottawa at New Jersey, ppd.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, ppd.

Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Shikoku at Rockland, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Shikoku at Rockland, Game 2, TBD

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Ottawa at New Jersey, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, Game 2, TBD

Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Shikoku at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

