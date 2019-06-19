Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Rockland
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|New Jersey
|15
|13
|.536
|2½
|Trois-Rivieres
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Ottawa
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Cuban
|2
|2
|.500
|3½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Shikoku
|1
|3
|.250
|4½
|Quebec
|8
|20
|.286
|9½
___
Rockland 6, Shikoku 1, 7 innings
Trois-Rivieres 7, Sussex County 3, 7 innings
New Jersey 3, Ottawa 2, 7 innings
Rockland at Shikoku, 7 p.m.
Quebec at Cuban, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
