Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 17 10 .630 — Rockland 16 13 .552 2 New Jersey 16 13 .552 2 Trois-Rivieres 15 14 .517 3 Cuban 2 2 .500 3½ Empire 0 0 000 3½ Ottawa 14 15 .483 4 Shikoku 2 3 .400 4 Quebec 8 20 .286 9½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland 6, Shikoku 1, 7 innings

Trois-Rivieres 7, Sussex County 3, 7 innings

New Jersey 3, Ottawa 2, 7 innings

Quebec at Cuban, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey 7, Ottawa 0, 7 innings

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku 2, Rockland 1

Thursday’s Games

Shikoku at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

