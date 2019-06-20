Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

June 20, 2019 2:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 18 10 .643
Rockland 16 13 .552
New Jersey 16 13 .552
Cuban 3 2 .600
Trois-Rivieres 15 15 .500 4
Empire 0 0 000 4
Ottawa 14 15 .483
Shikoku 2 3 .400
Quebec 8 21 .276 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cuban 7, Quebec 3

Rockland 6, Shikoku 1, 7 innings

Trois-Rivieres 7, Sussex County 3, 7 innings

Advertisement

New Jersey 3, Ottawa 2, 7 innings

New Jersey 7, Ottawa 0, 7 innings

Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku 2, Rockland 1, 8 innings

Sussex County 6, Trois-Rivieres 5, 8 innings

Thursday’s Games

Shikoku at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|15 SANSFIRE 2019
6|21 Richmond EEOC Training Seminar
6|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mine Clearing Line Charge

Today in History

1788: U.S. Constitution is ratified

Get our daily newsletter.