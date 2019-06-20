Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 18 10 .643 — Rockland 16 13 .552 2½ New Jersey 16 13 .552 2½ Cuban 3 2 .600 3½ Trois-Rivieres 15 15 .500 4 Empire 0 0 000 4 Ottawa 14 15 .483 4½ Shikoku 2 3 .400 4½ Quebec 8 21 .276 10½

Wednesday’s Games

Cuban 7, Quebec 3

Rockland 6, Shikoku 1, 7 innings

Trois-Rivieres 7, Sussex County 3, 7 innings

New Jersey 3, Ottawa 2, 7 innings

New Jersey 7, Ottawa 0, 7 innings

Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku 2, Rockland 1, 8 innings

Sussex County 6, Trois-Rivieres 5, 8 innings

Thursday’s Games

Shikoku at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

