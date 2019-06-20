Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Cuban 4 2 .667 — Sussex County 18 10 .643 — Rockland 16 13 .552 — New Jersey 16 13 .552 — Trois-Rivieres 15 15 .500 1 Empire 0 0 000 1 Ottawa 14 15 .483 1½ Shikoku 2 3 .400 1½ Quebec 8 22 .267 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Cuban 7, Quebec 3

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, ppd.

Shikoku at Rockland, 9:03 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

