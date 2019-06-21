Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cuban
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Sussex County
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|New Jersey
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Rockland
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|15
|15
|.500
|1
|Ottawa
|15
|15
|.500
|1
|Shikoku
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|1
|Quebec
|8
|22
|.267
|8
___
Quebec 2, Ottawa 1, 7 innings
Rockland at Sussex County, 6 p.m.
Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 9:05 p.m.
Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Shikoku at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
Shikoku at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
