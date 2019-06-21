Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Cuban 4 2 .667 — Sussex County 18 10 .643 — Rockland 16 14 .533 — New Jersey 16 14 .533 — Trois-Rivieres 15 15 .500 1 Shikoku 3 3 .500 1 Empire 0 0 000 1 Ottawa 15 16 .484 1½ Quebec 9 22 .290 7½

Friday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec 5, Ottawa 1, 7 innings

Quebec at Ottawa, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Shikoku at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quebec at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Shikoku at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

