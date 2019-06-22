Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|New Jersey
|17
|14
|.548
|3
|Cuban
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|Rockland
|16
|15
|.516
|4
|Trois-Rivieres
|16
|15
|.516
|4
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|4½
|Ottawa
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|Shikoku
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|Quebec
|9
|22
|.290
|11
___
Trois-Rivieres 5, Cuban 2
New Jersey 16, Shikoku 7
Sussex County 10, Rockland 9
Quebec 5, Ottawa 1, 7 innings
Quebec at Ottawa, 9:05 p.m.
Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Shikoku at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
Shikoku at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Cuban at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
